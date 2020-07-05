Gilgit-Baltistan’s COVID-19 related deaths rise to 28

GILGIT: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,545 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after more people were diagnosed with the infection on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to spokesperson of the health department, 236 more coronavirus test results are awaited which may boost the number of infections in the region.

A total of 12402 samples have thus far been accumulated from throughout Gilgit-Baltistan for coronavirus testing while 28 people have thus far succumbed to the deadly virus.

Read More: Coronavirus kills 93 more people, infects 3,191 in past 24 hours

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 93 more lives in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,712.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,191 new infections were detected after 25,527 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 228,474

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 93,932 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 129,830 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Comments

comments