LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on Friday the provincial government will slowly ease COVID-19 restrictions after assessing the situation.

Speaking during ARY News’ Sawal Ye Hai programme, she said the government imposed a lockdown in the province to protect people from contracting the contagion as the government strove to curb further spread of the deadly disease so that the situation could be brought under control.

The minister said a decision on the lockdown is most likely before April 14.

She said the government will frame standard operating procedures (SOPs) when it will lift the lockdown. She added the areas where COVID-19 cases continue to surface will have precautionary measures to follow.

Yasmin Rashid said there will be special measures put in place in coronavirus hotpots, including Lahore, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, and Jhelum. She said the province’s testing capacity has been enhanced as 3,000 tests could be conducted in a day.

She said Punjab has 15,000 testing kits at present and will likely get more in the days to come.

