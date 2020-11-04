COVID-19: SBR makes mandatory to wear face masks in the office

KARACHI: The Sindh Board of Revenue (SBR) has made it mandatory to wear face masks in the office in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The SBR made it mandatory for its employees and the people coming to the SBR to wear face masks while coming to the office and employees without face masks would not be allowed.

The notification has been issued by Senior Board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez.

On October 28, the provinces were directed by the NCOC for adopting strict measures for ensuring the usage of face masks by its citizens.

The NCOC had also directed people to use face masks while visiting local markets, shopping malls, restaurants and public transport.

Read more: NCOC rolls out guidelines for public gatherings amid COVID-19 case hike

Sindh province on Wednesday reported more eight coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The ratio of COVID-19 positive cases in Sindh has reached 6.6 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments