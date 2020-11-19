Covid-19 second wave: Sindh govt sets up emergency control room

KARACHI: In view of the prevailing situation, the Sindh government on Thursday set up an emergency control room in the health department building to deal with the Covid-19 second wave, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

Four doctors and nine health officials will perform duties in the 24/7 emergency control room established on the sixth floor of the Sindh health department building.

On the other, keeping in view the second wave of the coronavirus, the provincial government has canceled vacations of Sindh health department employees.

READ: Sindh witnesses major spike in COVID-19 cases as 1127 people infected

The employees will get leaves for medical purposes from now, according to a notification.

Furthermore, the govt has also imposed a ban on transfers/postings of Grade1-18 govt employees in the health department.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing daily Covid numbers on Thursday said 1193 new cases have surfaced in the province in the past 24 hours.

About 14,470 tests were conducted throughout the province in the past 24 hours out of which 1193 came positive for the virus, he said in the briefing.

CM Shah noted 16 fatalities due to covid-19 in this period which is almost double the daily number recorded two days back.

It is underscored in the daily press briefing today that about 70 per cent of all the cases reported in Sindh belong to Karachi.

A total of 827 out 1193 Covid positive patients belong in Karachi, he said

