Covid-19 second wave: Smart lockdown imposed in several Lahore areas

LAHORE: In wake of second Covid-19 wave, the Punjab government has decided to impose a smart lockdown in several areas of the Lahore to contain the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The approval was given in a meeting of the anti-coronavirus committee of Punjab held in Lahore on Monday.

Lahore’s areas that have been put under smart lockdown are Anar Kali, Gulshan Ravi, HBFC society, New Mulsim Town (Block-C), Raza Block, Sikandar Block, Umair Block, Babar Block and Dipo Block.

The Punjab health ministry has informed the local administration about the imposition of smart lockdown in the above-mentioned Lahore areas.

The novel coronavirus on Monday claimed one more life and infected 345 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,408 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 345 fresh cases, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 106,922. The spokesperson said that as many as 97,638 people have recuperated from the disease.



COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its session held today expressed concern over soaring rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

A review meeting of the NCOC, chaired by federal minister Asad Umar, thoroughly discussed soaring rate of novel coronavirus positive cases and enforcement of precautionary measures in the country.

“Positive rate of coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in big cities, which is at maximum in 15 major cities of the country,” it was observed in the NCOC meeting. “Maximum positive rate of coronavirus cases has been reported 16.59 percent in Hyderabad,” the meeting observed.

