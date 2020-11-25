Shopping malls, markets in Quetta to close at 8pm

QUETTA: Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Quetta as part of the second wave of the pandemic, the city administration announced on Wednesday that shopping malls and markets will shut at 8pm.

According to a notification put out by the deputy commissioner, wedding halls will close at 11pm while parks at 6pm. Businesses found operating past the fixed timings will be dealt with strictly.

The decision to reduce business hours to curb the spread of the virus was taken during a meeting presided over by Quetta’s commissioner.

Balochistan recorded 45 new infections and one death by COVID-19 in last 24 hours. “Five more cases reported in provincial educational institutions in last 24 hours,” Media Coordinator of Corona Cell in the province, Dr Waseem Baig said in a statement.

Corona infections count in academic institutions has soared to 981, the spokesperson stated.

Total death count stands at 164 as one more patient succumbed to the complications by the novel coronavirus disease in province. The number of total cases of COVID-19 in Balochistan has reached to 16,891 according to the statement.

The tally of recovered patients in the province has enhanced to 16,093, the spokesperson stated.

