KARACHI: Considering the demands of Sindh traders to allow their shops to conclude daily operations at 8 pm, the Sindh government on Thursday withdrawn its earlier order and allowed businesses to operate till 8 pm, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet here on Thursday.

“This is to inform that markets in Sindh will remain open till 8 PM. It is again expected from the market associations, shop owners and citizens that due regard to SOPs shall be observed & everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask,” he said in a tweet.

This is to inform that markets in #Sindh will remain open till 8 PM. It is again expected from the market associations, shop owners and citizens that due regard to SOPs shall be observed & everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) November 26, 2020

The spokesperson urged market associations to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the provincial government in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier today, Sindh Trader Alliance Chairman, Jameel Paracha rejected the Sindh government’s decision of closing all markets on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing a press conference along with other Karachi traders, Paracha rejected the provincial govt order of closing all markets at 6 pm and announced that businesses will remain open on Friday in Sindh including Karachi.

The traders demanded the government to allow their shops to open at 10am and conclude daily operations at 8 pm.

“If we were not allowed to open businesses on Friday (tomorrow), the traders will stage a sit-in in front of Chief Minister (CM) House,” said Paracha.

On November 23, the government issued a notification announcing that all businesses and markets will be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm and weekends will be off. All businesses, except essential services, will not be allowed to operate on weekends.

