Covid-19 claims 13 more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: At least 13 more people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in Sindh, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali in a statement on Saturday.

In a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, Murad Ali Shah said that 565 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported during the same period in the province when 10825 cases were conducted.

The chief minister said that of the 565 new cases, 332 were detected in Karachi.

The overall death toll in the province stands at 5327, said Murad Ali Shah.

Separately today, the Sindh government announced to reopen primary schools from June 21 including other measures aimed at easing COVID restrictions besides closing down vaccination centres in the province on Sunday owing to vaccine scarcity.

The COVID task force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made the decisions today in light of the declining trend of the COVID in the province.

The meeting also decided to open shrines, amusement parks and indoor gyms from June 28.

It was briefed during the meeting that the Covid positivity ratio has gone down to 3.9 percent in the province and there is a persistent decline in COVID-19 cases.

“We have a positivity ratio of 8.08 percent in Karachi, and 4.3 percent in Hyderabad,” the chief minister said adding that districts East and South of the metropolis are still reporting a higher number of cases.

Comments

comments