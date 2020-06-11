COVID-19 tally surpasses 46,000 mark in Sindh, 776 dead

KARACHI: Sindh province on Thursday witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases as its overall tally crossed 46,000 mark, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics provided by the Sindh health department, 3,038 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province during the past 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 46,828.

Karachi has continued to report majority of the cases as infections reported from the city have reached 37,439.

The health department stated that the death toll from COVID-19 has reached 776, with most of them, 638, reported from Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government and health experts have decided to contact the Centre and provinces to recommend tightening lockdown after expressing concerns over a report of World Health Organization (WHO) over COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.

The provincial government of Sindh and health experts have decided to contact the Centre and other provinces for making consensus over the reimposition of strict lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Sindh government will take the Centre and provinces into confidence over the concerns raised by the WHO in its report.

The health experts and the Sindh government adopted the same stance that there was no other way except strict lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) had named Pakistan among the countries that are most affected by the pandemic. The international institution had suggested imposition of lockdown and an increase in testing capacity up to 50,000 in a day.

