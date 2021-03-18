COVID-19 spike: Sindh education dept asked to postpone SPSC exams

KARACHI: The Sindh home department has asked the education authorities to immediately postpone the examinations for Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) exams due to the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh Home Department has written a letter to the Sindh Education and Literacy Department for taking necessary steps to stop public gatherings in order to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

It read that public gatherings should be banned to stop the COVID-19 spread. It further stated that the recruitment exams under the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) are due to be held which increases the risk of COVID-19 spread among the candidates.

The education department has been urged to immediately postpone the SPSC exams. It added that the relevant authorities are bound to follow the health safety and precautionary measures if it is necessary to conduct the recruitment exams.

