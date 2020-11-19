Sindh records 1193 new Covid cases in one day while 16 fatalities

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing daily Covid numbers on Thursday said 1193 new cases have surfaced in the province in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

About 14,470 tests were conducted throughout the province in the past 24 hours out of which 1193 came positive for the virus, he said in the briefing.

CM Shah noted 16 fatalities due to covid-19 in this period which is almost double the daily number recorded two days back.

It is underscored in the daily press briefing today that about 70 per cent of all the cases reported in Sindh belong to Karachi.

A total of 827 out 1193 Covid positive patients belong in Karachi, he said.

On the other hand, the Sindh department of health has announced it will not officially conduct PCR tests for novel coronavirus on people under 60 years of age.

Under sixty people showing symptoms are supposed to quarantine themselves, Director General Health Department said today.

New Standard Operating Procedures have been rolled out by Sindh Health Department for all public hospitals which said people who seek to get their reports for travelling will get themselves tested privately bearing the expenses.

The only exception is for people associated with academic institutions whose test will be conducted on government expenditure.

New instructions hammered today by the provincial health department have been sent across the public hospitals to be followed now.

