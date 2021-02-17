KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday announced that as many as 392 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the province while 19 virus-related patients died during the past 24-hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving a routine daily briefing on COVID-19 situation, the chief minister said that they have conducted 10,691 COVID-19 tests during the past 24 hours.

He shared that most of the cases reported from Sindh province belong to Karachi. “Karachi reported 241 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours out of the total 392 cases,” he said.

“Upto 872 patients have recovered in the province during the past day,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has recorded 56 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,436 on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 56 more lives and 1,165 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 25,008.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,484 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,662 patients are still in critical condition.

Read More: COVID vaccine: Registration for citizens above 65 begins

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 565,989.

A total of 33,196 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 528,545 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,531,218 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments