Covid-19: Sindh may close schools for two weeks, says Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Saturday that the final decision regarding the closure of schools in Sindh for two weeks amid the third Covid-19 wave would be taken on Monday, ARY News reported.

Saeed Ghani, in a statement, said that Sindh will take a final decision regarding schools’ closure in a steering committee meeting to be held on Monday.

“Sindh may close schools for two weeks across the province from Monday onwards,” the minister said.

The education authorities, in a meeting held today, suggested closing schools for two weeks and asked the private school owners to consider it following the latest situation of coronavirus pandemic.

The education department also changed school timings for Ramadan as the education centres will continue its academic session from 7:30 am to 11:30 am in the morning shift.

The Sindh education authorities announced the timings of schools across the province for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The schools will continue its academic session from 7:30 am to 11:30 am in the morning shift, whereas, the second shift will be continued from 11:45 to 2:45. On Friday, all schools will be opened from 7:30 am to 10:30 am.

