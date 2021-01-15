Covid-19: Sindh sets up vaccination centres in Karachi, Mirpurkhas

KARACHI: Sindh government has made progress in ongoing preparations for anti-Covid vaccination drive as it has established two vaccination centres across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, two vaccination centres have been established in Karachi and Mirpurkhas. In Karachi, vaccination point has been established at Expo Centre, while in Mirpurkhas the centre has been established at Civil Hospital.

In the first phase, healthcare workers in Sindh will receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

After China’s Sinopharm, AstraZeneca on Thursday also sought approval for its vaccine from Pakistan.

AstraZeneca reportedly applied for registration to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) through a Pakistani pharmaceutical company.

The pharma company has submitted data of the clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to the DRAP, sources said.

The vaccine, approved by the British Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority, is said to be effective for people of all age groups and could be stored in home refrigerators.

Pakistan has announced to buy 1.2 million doses of the corona vaccine from Sinopharm, a state-run Chinese firm, which is developing two COVID-19 vaccines.

