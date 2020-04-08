ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Singaporean counterpart on Wednesday to exchange views on novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The two dignitaries discussed possible solutions to the conundrum and also talked about ways in which the global challenge could be tackled in a more viable way.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi admired the steps taken by the government of Singapore against the dangerous pathogen and reigning it in better than most countries of the world.

Foreign Minister of Singapore thanked the government of Pakistan for helping with the repatriation of its people to their homeland amidst the global pandemic.

FM Qureshi apprised the Singaporean FM of the efforts being made in Pakistan against the virus and also lauded the mobile application designed by Singapore for their people to help with coronavirus related queries and solutions.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was trying to replicate Singapore’s success against the virus and said that Pakistan was also trying to learn as much as they could from Singapore’s fight back against the virus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also brought up the debt restructuring mechanism suggested by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan a few weeks back emphasising the economic implications of the global pandemic of novel Covid-19.

Qureshi asked his counterpart for Singapore’s support on the motion if Pakistan chooses to present it in front of any global body and also requested Singapore to spread the message in the world whilst highlighting the economic effects of Covid-19 on under-developing and developing nations.

