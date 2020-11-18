COVID-19 situation worsening in Islamabad: official

ISLAMABAD: A sharp rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases during the past two weeks has rung alarm bells in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, “Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in past two weeks.” He maintained the overall 265 people had succumbed to the coronavirus thus far, adding that the overall tally of the people infected with the pandemic has reached 3,692.

The commissioner said that currently 320 coronavirus patients were undertreated at different hospital in the federal capital and off them, 37 were on ventilators.

However, the district administration has declared Sector I/8, G/6, G/9 , G/10 and Rawat as COVID-9 hotspots.

Earlier on November 12, the number of coronavirus cases in Islamabad was increasing sharply as 322 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Zaeem, 322 cases had been registered in the federal capital after 5,453 tests in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Islamabad had jumped to 5.8%.

