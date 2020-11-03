KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Saleemullah Odho has imposed a smart lockdown in Karachi’s West District over rising Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued here, the deputy commissioner has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions in the entire district and smart lockdown in corona hotspots in order to stem the spread of the virus.

A smart lockdown in Covid-19 hotspots will remain in place from November 3 till further orders, reads the notification.

The notification reads that all markets, marriage halls, restaurants and shopping malls must shut by 10 pm and has declared wearing of face mask mandatory in public places.

Saleemullah Odho also directed authorities to shut public parks and recreational spots by 6 pm.

The deputy commissioner further ordered authorities to strictly enforce the implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) and directed action those violating govt orders.

Covid-19 restrictions were also imposed in Karachi’s East District on Monday.

The move comes days after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced new Covid-19 restrictions for cities and districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate has exceeded two per cent.

The cities include Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta.

Sindh govt spokesperson on Tuesday warned that COVID-19 cases are rising fast in Sindh. Sharing the Covid-19 figures of the last 24 hours, Wahab said the number of positive cases stood at 6.6% in the province.

“Moment to ponder people. Please please wear masks,” he said in a tweet.

The Sindh province on Tuesday recorded over 500 cases of the virus in a single day with more than half of it reported from Karachi.

“The province reported 521 cases during the last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 147,295,” said the chief minister while giving a routine briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province. “379 cases of COVID-19 are reported from Karachi alone,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that six people also succumbed to the infection during the past 24 hours, bring the provincial death toll to 2,639.

