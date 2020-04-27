COVID-19 may spread through illegal water tankers, warns KWSB chief   

KARACHI: Seeking action against illegal hydrants and water mafia, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) managing director on Monday warned that the novel coronavirus might spread in the metropolis through unregulated water tankers, ARY News reported.

In a letter to the Sindh police chief, the KWSB’s M.D. said COVID-19 could spread in the city through the illegal water tankers. He maintained that the tanker mafia was selling contaminated water to the people which could cause several diseases, including COVID-19.

The managing director urged the Sindh police chief to launch crackdown on the tanker mafia.

Earlier today, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had soared to 13,915, after 587 new cases were reported during last 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 3029 patients had recovered their health in the country so far, while 10,594 were still under treatment.

11 more deaths had been reported in the country during last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan stands at 292, said NCOC. Overall 150756 tests had bee conducted in the country to detect the deadly virus. A total of 6,391 tests had been conducted through out the country during the day.

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus pandemic had risen to 206,968 while over 2.9 million cases had been registered.

