Eight more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least eight more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,931 in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 214 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, bringing the total number of such cases to 67,803.

There are currently 2638 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. However, total 63,234 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in KP, the officials added.

Earlier on February 2, as Covid-curse perpetuated across Pakistan, at least 11 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had plunged to death in a period of 24 hours on Tuesday while 170 more diagnosed with the viral infection.

With new deaths reported that day, the total fatalities, since the earliest outbreak of the pandemic here, stood at 1,923 all over the province. On the other hand, the total numbers of infected people had reached 67,589 out of which 2,637 cases remain actively infected, the health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had noted.

