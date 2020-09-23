COVID-19 surge in Gilgit-Baltistan prompts school closures

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Wednesday announced the closure of all public schools for one week after a spike in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Gilgit-Baltistan has announced to close all government-run schools till September 30. According to official data, more than 90 students had diagnosed with Covid-19 at Gilgit schools.

Meanwhile, Secondary schools in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reopened today as students from classes six to eight returned to their schools after nearly six months.

Read More: Secondary classes in Sindh to begin from Sept 28: minister

In Sindh, however, classes for graders six to eight will start from September 28.

According to SOPs issued by the government, masks have been made mandatory for all teachers and students, while educational institutions are required to ensure the availability of sensitizers at their entrances.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood had on Tuesday evening formally announced the decision to start secondary classes in schools. He, however, said that the Sindh government had decided to further review the COVID-19 situation during this week and resume on-campus classes for VI to VIII graders from September 28.

Comments

comments