COVID-19 tally in Gilgit-Baltistan reaches 602

GILGIT: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 602 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after 23 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, 10 more coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan have recovered today while four people have died from the virus thus for in the region.

He maintained that 186 coronavirus patients are now under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Earlier on May 17, overall 13 fresh cases of coronavirus had been reported from Gilgit Baltistan region of the country, raising the tally of virus-affected people to 540.

Read More: Coronavirus tally soars to 540 cases in Gilgit Baltistan

According to the region’s health ministry, most of the cases, eight of them, were reported from Gilgit area, followed by two cases in Ghanche and one each in Hunza, Astore and Nagar areas.

The ministry had said that overall 368 people had recovered from the virus and total number of active cases remain upto 168 in the federally-administered area. “Four people have succumbed to the virus in Gilgit Baltistan,” the ministry had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman on May 11 had said that they had demanded of the federal government to provide Rs 2 billion to fulfill their operational expenditures incurred while dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments