COVID-19 tally in Gilgit-Baltistan reaches 518

GILGIT: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 518 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after 71 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, 10 more coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan have recovered, taking the tally of people who have fully recovered from the disease to 345.

He maintained that 169 coronavirus patients were now under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The spokesperson maintained that four people have died from the virus thus far in the province.

Earlier today, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan had soared to 37,218 with 1,430 new cases of infection reported during the last twenty-four hours.

As per the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) , overall 13,914 cases had so far been detected in Punjab, 14,099 in Sindh, 5,423 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,310 in Balochistan, 866 in Islamabad and 105 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 26,260 patients were under treatment at the various hospitals and quarantine facilities of the country, while a total of 10,155 patients had so far recovered from the virus.

