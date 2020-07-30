COVID-19: US donates 100 more ventilators to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) government has donated 100 ventilators to support Pakistan in its fight against Covid-19, ARY News reported on Thursday.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones handed over the US-made ventilators to Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal in a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Addressing the USAID ventilators handing over ceremony in Islamabad, NDMA chairman said government upgrading hospitals across the country to facilitate the COVID-19 patients.

He further said that additional ventilators and beds were installed in the hospitals across the country.

“NDMA is acquiring all necessary equipment to deal with the pandemic,” he added.

The ventilators arrived in Islamabad on July 28 and will be deployed in hospitals across the country, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad.

“This donation delivers on President Donald Trump’s generous offer of these critically needed supplies and supports Pakistan’s urgent response to the pandemic.”

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones said the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. “These American-made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care.”

Earlier on July 3, the United States (US) had donated a shipment of 100 “brand-new, state-of-the-art” ventilators to support Pakistan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

