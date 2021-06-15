COVID-19 vaccination centres across Punjab facing vaccine shortage

LAHORE: Vaccination centers across Punjab including Lahore are witnessing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the authorities at Lahore’s Expo Center have told that the stock of only 300 doses is left with them. Due to shortage of the vaccine, the security guards deputed outside the vaccination centres are sending the masses back.

However, the spokesman of the Punjab Primary and Secondary health department said that there is no shortage of the vaccine and the situation will improve soon.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was assured by his Russian counterpart that Moscow would supply over five million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan.

Read more: Russia assures Pakistan of providing 5mn doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

The matter was discussed in a telephonic conversation between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

