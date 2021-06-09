Web Analytics
Covid-19 vaccination in Pakistan to cross 10m today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Covid-19 vaccination figure will cross the ten million mark today (Wednesday), says Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), tweeted that the tally of vaccine doses administered thus far in the country will cross ten million today.

Also Read: Guidelines issued for use of Pfizer vaccine in Pakistan

Thankfully, people are signing up for covid-19 vaccination and getting inoculated in large numbers, he said, appealing to the people who have not yet got themselves vaccinated to receive a Covid-19 jab at the earliest.

Separately, the NCOC in a tweet said that as many as 335,790 people were vaccinated across Pakistan on June 8, taking the total number of doses administered till now to 9,895,700.

It is noteworthy that COVID-19 cases are on the decline as the infection rate dropped to 2.54 per cent during the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Umar reveals who will be administered Pfizer vaccine in Pakistan

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 77 more people lost their lives. The overall death toll has surged to 21,453, while 1,118 new infections surfaced when 43,900 samples were tested during this period.

