CAA declares Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for GB passengers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued a new travel advisory for Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu-bound passengers, ARY News reported.

According to the advisory, travelers above the age of 50 would only be permitted to board aircraft after they have a valid vaccination certificate.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a NOTAM.

Fresh Covid-19 advisory for passengers was issued to ensure safe tourism in Pakistan amid third Covid-19 wave.

As per new SOPs, passengers between 30 and 50 years of age have to show valid vaccination certificates to board a flight to Gilgit-Baltistan including a negative PCR test result conducted within the 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of travel.

The restrictions came into effect from June 1 (today) while people belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan have been exempted from the above-mentioned travel restrictions.

The CAA has directed all airline operators to ensure the implementation of fresh Covid-19 guidelines.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last month issued safety guidelines for tourists to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to NCOC guidelines, potential tourists should ensure that they are healthy and physically fit before embarking on the journey.

The NCOC in its guidelines said that mandatory collection of Negative PCR/COVID-19 report along with CNICs by hotels/guesthouses management should be ensured before booking of rooms.

