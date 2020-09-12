COVID-19 vaccine to reach all Russian regions today: minster

Russia has sent out the first batches of the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine to all parts of its vast territory, according to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

“The first batches of the vaccine for testing the supply chain have already been shipped. We are now checking the delivery system so that the staff gets to know it. The first samples of the vaccine will be delivered by Monday (September 14),” Mikhail Murashko told the Russian news agency.

Earlier on September 11, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said more than one billion people would receive its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ in 2020-21

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V” in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, was hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials.

Read More: More than 1 billion people to get Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine in 2020-2021

According to results of a study published last month byThe Lancet medical journal, the vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100% of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

“The two 42-day trials – including 38 healthy adults each – did not find any serious adverse effects among participants, and confirmed that the vaccine candidates elicit an antibody response,” The Lancet said.

Comments

comments