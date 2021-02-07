ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and Head of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Sunday said that the Centre could take over the COVID-19 vaccination handling from the provinces if they are unable to manage it, ARY NEWS reported.

His remarks came in the backdrop of a complaint that daughter and son-in-law of Zubair Umar were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Karachi.

“We have received a complaint regarding some VIPs being administered COVID-19 vaccine in Karachi a day before. This is an extremely regretful act,” Asad Umar said while speaking to ARY NEWS and added that the vaccine was only meant for health workers.

He said that the control of the vaccine was handed over to the provinces, however, if they are unable to manage it then the Centre could take over the affairs from them.

“We have provided the COVID-19 vaccines to the province only to be administered to the health workers,” he said adding that the Centre would not remain silent on the wrong use of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NCOC head said that the healthcare workers are in dire need of the COVID-19 vaccine and any use of it other than this was meant to betray the trust of the nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government on Sunday suspended BPS-18 Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Annela Quershi over violation of SOPs during the administration of Covid-19 vaccine at the Dow Ojha Campus vaccination center.

As per details, the Sindh government took action and suspended DDO District East, Karachi Dr. Annela Qureshi after reports circulated on social media that families of politicians being administered Covid vaccine jabs in Sindh.

