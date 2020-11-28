COVID-19 vaccine may be available in Pakistan within four months: Attaur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Renowned scientist and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Science and Technology, Dr Attaur Rahman on Saturday claimed that coronavirus vaccine might be available for the general public in Pakistan within four months, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Attaur Rehman said that the government had allocated funds for the vaccine, adding that the clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine had begun in the country. He maintained that the coronavirus vaccine developed by China will be “better suited for us.”

Responding to a question, prominent pulmonologist Dr. Shazli Manzoor said that the United Kingdom (UK) will start mass production of coronavirus vaccine in December 2020. He maintained that the vaccine will be available in Pakistan around Rs10,000.

The pulmonologist was of the view that the vaccine will not be effective for those people who had survived COVID-19.

Read More: PM Khan says Pakistan, China jointly working to produce coronavirus vaccine

Earlier on November 10, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan while calling for collective efforts to curb the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic had said that Pakistan and China were jointly working to produce coronavirus vaccine.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting via video link, PM Imran Khan had maintained that nearly 50 million people had lost their lives after the breakout of the deadly virus across the world.

The economies of the world suffered a huge-blow after the lockdown, PM Imran Khan had said and underlined the need for joint efforts to curb the pandemic.

Comments

comments