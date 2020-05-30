COVID-19 vaccine to be available by end of October: Pfizer CEO

A US-based multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla announced that their vaccine against COVID-19 would be ready by the end of October.

Addressing a virtual event organised by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), Bourla said that Pfizer is conducting clinical trials in the US and Europe for the BNT162 vaccine programme to prevent COVID-19 in collaboration with German mRNA company BioNTech.

“If things go well and the stars are aligned, we will have a vaccine around the end of October,” Bourla added.

“With our unique and robust clinical study program underway, starting in Europe and now the U.S., we look forward to advancing quickly and collaboratively with our partners at BioNTech and regulatory authorities to bring a safe and efficacious vaccine to the patients who need it most,” Bourla had said in a statement earlier this month.

“The short, less than four-month timeframe in which we’ve been able to move from pre-clinical studies to human testing is extraordinary and further demonstrates our commitment to dedicating our best-in-class resources, from the lab to manufacturing and beyond, in the battle against COVID-19,” he added.

The breadth of this programme should allow production of millions of vaccine doses in 2020, increasing to hundreds of millions in 2021, Pfizer said.

