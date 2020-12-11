Provinces not taken into confidence for COVID-19 vaccine: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh health minister Dr Azra Pechuho said on Friday that she was unaware about the certain time regarding the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the people of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The statement of the provincial health minister, Dr Azra Pechuho, exposed the poor communication between the federal and provincial governments regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

She said in a statement that she was unaware of the specific time for the provision of COVID-19 vaccine for the Sindh people. Dr Pechuho claimed that no contact was made with the international institutions that are manufacturing vaccines.

Read: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah administered COVID-19 trial vaccine

The health minister added that provinces were not taken into confidence over coronavirus vaccines by the federal government. She expressed hopes that the administration of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to start from spring season next year.

Dr Pechuho said that doctors and elderly citizens aged between 60 and 80 will be administered vaccines in the first phase, whereas, it will take two to three years for providing vaccines to the remaining population around the world.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the coronavirus vaccine is likely to be available in Pakistan in February or March next year.

Read: Governor Punjab, wife administered trial COVID-19 vaccine

Talking exclusively to ARY News program Sawal Yeh Hai, Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the vaccine to be administered to people in phases, adding that the COVID-19 vaccine, in the first phase, will be administered to health professionals.

The federal cabinet had allocated funds for the vaccine, he said and added that they will finalize a suitable coronavirus vaccine within next few weeks.

The COVID-19 vaccine imported by the government will be provided free of cost to the people, said Faisal Sultan.

It is pertinent to mention here that with countries world over scrambling to buy coronavirus vaccines that have been found to be effective at preventing the infection.

Comments

comments