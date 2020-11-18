LONDON: COVID-19 vaccines in England will be delivered through a variety of routes including local doctors surgeries and vaccine centres, NHS England’s medical director said on Wednesday, adding that the exact plans will be contingent on which vaccine is used.

“We will be using our traditional vaccine routes, so general practices, likely community pharmacy, but we will also be looking at other ways of delivering vaccinations such as vaccine centres,” Stephen Powis said at a news conference.

“The plans around the delivery mechanisms will be contingent upon particular vaccine and of course the data that comes from the trials, and the advice of regulators. We will be saying more about this in the next few days.”

