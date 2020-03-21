Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Saturday safety of health workforce dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) patients is the first priority of the government.

In a tweet, he said he has called an emergency meeting tomorrow of all heads of the departments of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to address all important issues being faced by the medical staff and patients.

It is to mention here that 729 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan to date.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 396 COVID-19 cases with 137 in Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said of the total, 106 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dera Gazi Khan, 20 in Lahore, four in Multan and one in Rawalpindi.

