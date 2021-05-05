Covid claims 4 more lives in Sindh with over thousand fresh infections

KARACHI: The raging pandemic has Wednesday claimed four new lives while 1,038 fresh Covid cases have been diagnosed in the 24-hour period across Sindh, ARY News reported.

As many as four more patients of the novel coronavirus have died overnight taking the overall provincial death toll to 4,691. While out of the 16,023 tests conducted, 1038 new cases emerged in the same period, according to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In his daily briefing, it was stated that 16,023 samples were tested which detected 1038 cases, constituting 6.4 per cent detection rate.

He added that so far 3,711,543 tests have been conducted against which 288,680 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 266,719 patients have recovered, including 331 just today.

The CM said 17,270 patients are currently under treatment, out of whom 16,627 were in home isolation and 643 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 616 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators.

According to the official infection break up, out of 1038 new cases, 526 have been detected from Karachi, including 275 from East, 108 South, 84 Central, 27 Malir, 20 West and 12 Korangi.

READ: Shafqat Mahmood dispels rumours about cancellation of exams

Separately to happen today, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday dispelled rumours that the examination for class 9 and 11 had been cancelled.

“No truth in rumours that exams will not be held,” said Shafqat in a Tweet. The minister further clarified that examination for class 9 and 11 will take place according to the time table of the respective boards.

