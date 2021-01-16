KP suffers 6 new daily deaths due to COVID; 343 new infections turn up

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Covid fatalities go by six on Saturday as the daily tally by provincial health department recorded 343 new infections, ARY News reported.

The KP health department has shared daily statistics with media on the novel coronavirus situation in the province as the pandemic haunts the country in its second wave.

So far, including new deaths today, the province has lost an overall 1779 lives to the pandemic COVID-19.

READ: Pakistan permits use of British COVID-19 vaccine: sources

It may be noted that earlier today, Pakistan has granted permission to use Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (AZD1222) in emergency situations.

ARY News reported the development today citing its sources, adding that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given the approval for urgent-use of the British corona vaccine, sources told ARY News.

