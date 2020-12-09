KARACHI: Sindh saw a significant rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after 2,003 people tested positive during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the Covid situation said that 18 more people died from Covid in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly virus in the province to 3099.

He added that the overall cases in the province stand at 189,687 patients were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 163,492 have recovered, including 1451 overnight.

Mr Shah said that currently, 23,096 patients were under treatment, of them 21,350 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 895 at different hospitals. He added that currently the condition of 749 patients was stated to be critical, including 92 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 2,003 new cases, 1720 have been detected from Karachi, added the chief minister.

Pakistan Covid tally

Pakistan has recorded 60 deaths and 2,963 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 60 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,547. 1,797 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,498 patients are in critical condition including 12 more declared critical.

The total count of active cases is 45,324 and the positivity rate was recorded up to 7.78 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 426,142.

