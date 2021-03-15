COVID-19 claims 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  

PESHAWAR: At least 10 more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,169 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 275 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 76,379.

There are currently 3349 active cases in the province. However, 206 patients of COVID-19 recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 70,861 in the province.

Read More: Pakistan records 2,253 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in a day

Earlier today, Pakistan had recorded 29 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,537.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 had claimed 29 more lives and 2,253 fresh infections were reported during the said period. The total count of active cases was 22,038 and the positivity rate increases up to 5.11 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,307 patients had recovered from the virus in a day and 1,823 patients were still in critical condition.

Comments

comments