COVID-19 claims 20 more lives in Sindh in 24 hours  

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed 20 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 5,164, ARY News reported.

In his daily Covid-19 situation report, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 575 new cases emerged during the previous 24 hours after 12,660 tests were conducted.

The chief minister said that 296,247 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 747 during the past 24 hours.

He said that of the 575 new cases in the province, 361 were detected from Karachi, including 127 from District East, 72 from District South, 64 from District Central, 49 from District Malir, 25 from District Korangi and 24 from District West.

Read More: 20 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh

Earlier on June 6, as many as 20 more people had succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said 756 more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus during the same period in the province.

The chief minister had said that 14369 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which, 756 infections were recorded. He had maintained that 579 more patients had recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in the province.

