COVID-19 claims 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 20 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 3,970 in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the KP health department, 304 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 130,187.

Meanwhile, 255 more patients of the virus recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far comes to 119,986 in the province.

Earlier on May 19, the coronavirus had reportedly killed 28 more patients in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,855 in the province.

According to the KP health department, 424 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 128,033.

