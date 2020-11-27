Covid concern: Sindh public offices instructed to cut workforce attendance in half

KARACHI: All Sindh government offices have been directed on Friday to cut down their workforces in half in view of the rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to the Covid-led advisory rolled out today, all departments under the provincial government have been directed to work out a rotation plan to alternate half the workforce each week.

Amid the second Covid wave which has surged the positivity ratio of infections to a concerning point, the chief secretary of Sindh has directed all the departments to strictly adhere to the SOPs and advisories hammered out by the government.

Those whose turn it is to go to the offices, as per the weekly rotation, must ensure wearing masks, the chief secretary’s office underlined.

The novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected as many as 1,423 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died from the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,897 in the province.

He maintained that 12,226 samples have been tested in 24 hours that detected 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in the province. The chief minister said that 1,157 new coronavirus cases emerged overnight only in Karachi.

