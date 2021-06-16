Covid crisis: Unemployed Indian family faces nearly 10-day starvation

ALIGARH: An Indian family in Aligarh faced a terrible situation after the breadwinners lost their jobs amid the lockdown during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A six-member family in Aligarh’s Nagla Mandir area faced severe food and water shortage for nearly 10 days after the breadwinners were deprived of their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis, reported an Indian website.

After witnessing their starvation, a resident of Gonda contacted a non-governmental welfare organisation regarding the family whose members.

After reaching the house, The volunteers have found skeletal children and elders who are near to death following severe malnutrition. The family members were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The children were crying due to starvation while their bodies were transformed into skeletons.

The breadwinner of the family, Guddi, told the website that she was employed at an export company, however, she left the job after the imposition of lockdown during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment had brought severe financial troubles to the family.

However, the situation had not worsened until her elder son lost his job during the second lockdown. After her son lost his job, the family has faced starvation for consecutive 15 days, she revealed, adding that she doesn’t have any ration card nor a credit card to arrange food for the family.

The organisation’s head said that he had received a telephone call to provide immediate assistance to the family and the team found the children in the worst condition after reaching there.

A team of doctors are now looking after the children while the welfare organisation arranged clothes and food for the whole family.

On the other hand, a sub-divisional magistrate said that he was completely unaware of the situation of any family that is facing starvation in the area. However, he vowed to provide maximum assistance to the family after contacting the sufferers at the local hospital.

Comments

comments