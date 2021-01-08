Covid daily: 1005 new cases turn up in Sindh with 9 fatalities

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has shared on Friday daily Covid status in the province with 1005 new cases turning up and nine fatalities, ARY News reported.

In the past 24-hour span the provincial health department conducted 12,904 tests out of which 1005 came positive, the CM noted.

With new nine daily deaths, the total fatalities have jumped to 3,679 across the province, said the chief minister in the brief today.

While the total numbers of Covid tests in Sindh including today’s data now stand at 2,459,469.

Separately on the recovery part, the CM noted in daily numbers 536 infected people have recovered from Covid in one day taking total recoveries to 202,570.

At present at least 17,755 infected Covid patients receive medical aid due to the infection out of which 16,889 are at home, 11 at isolation centers, and 855 covid patients in various hospitals, he said.

READ: Pakistan records 48 COVID-19 deaths, 2,435 infections in a day

Separately on the national front, the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) show that the coronavirus pandemic claimed 48 more lives, whereas, 2,435 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 48 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,558. 3,313 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,285 patients are in critical condition including 34 new patients.

The total count of active cases is 33,124 and the positivity rate stands at 6.35 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 497,510.

