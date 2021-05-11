Covid causes another 24 deaths in KP, infects 413 more people

PESHAWAR: At least 24 new deaths have been tallied on Saturday by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department while 413 fresh infections are as Covid rages across the country into its third wave, ARY News reported.

In the past 24-hour period today, the health department of KP said in its briefing that 24 more people plunged to death due to Covid-19 across the province taking the death toll to 3,668.

On the other hand, the fresh 413 cases that emerged today in the same period take total infections to 125,392 across KP. These were as a result of a total 6,602 tests conducted in this 24-hour period by the province.

The health department also confirmed 1,037 previously infected people have recovered from the virus as well, which means 112,706 in total have posted recovery from the global pandemic since its outbreak last year.

According to health departement numbers, the active reported cases the province deals with at the moment are 9,018.

Separately reproted today, the federal authorities have decided to continue double shifts in COVID-19 vaccination centres after Eidul Fitr from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The health authorities have decided to extend the time of COVID-19 vaccination centres that will work in double shifts from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Sources told ARY News that the decision was taken in view of hot weather as it could cause difficulties to the citizens to arrive at the vaccination centres.

The double shifts will facilitate citizens to get COVID-19 jabs in the evening hours besides expediting the vaccination process.

