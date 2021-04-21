KP loses 37 news lives to Covid while 1242 further diagnose with virus

PESHAWAR: The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has on Wednesday reported in the past 24-hour period about new 37 Covid casualties while 1,242 fresh covid cases across the province, ARY News reported.

The new deaths reported today by the health department takes the provincial pandemic death toll to 2,990, in the third Covid wave.

READ: WHO lauds ‘excellent’ arrangements at Pakistan Covid vaccination centres

Separately today on the Covid front, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala on Wednesday lauded Pakistan’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I appreciate efforts of the Government of Pakistan for rolling out COVID-19 vaccination including vaccination of foreigners in the National Vaccine Deployment Plan & making excellent arrangements at the vaccination centers across Pakistan, with Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.”

READ: Pakistan reports 148 COVID deaths, 5,499 new infections

It may be noted that the novel coronavirus claimed 148 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,600.

The number is the third-highest coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic emerged last year.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 148 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,499 new cases were reported during the said period.

