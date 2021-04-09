KP concedes 33 new Covid deaths, 1190 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: At least 33 new Covid deaths have been reported on Friday’s last 24-hour tally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province taking the casualty toll to 2,586 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, ARY News reported.

In the past 24 hours period, KP saw 1,190 new Covid infections emerging which takes total virus cases reported so far to 97,318, said the provincial health department.

However, the health department further said the same period reported recoveries of about 520 previously Covid positive people.

It said total number of recuperation from the virus is 82,479.

READ: Death of KP paediatrician due to Covid takes doctor’s toll to 55

Separately to report today from the same province in an appalling news development to have eventuated Friday, a front-line warrior against the global pandemic COVID-19, paediatrician Dr Hakeem Shah has died of the infection.

The total number of Covid casualties amongst the doctors has reached 55 after the paediatrician’s death, confirmed the Provincial Doctors Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Shah was posted in the Peshawar Cantt General Hospital as a children’s disease specialist and had contracted the virus, the association confirmed.

Comments

comments