Covid-infected man trying to travel abroad from Lahore airport arrested

KARACHI: A passenger trying to travel abroad despite being infected with Covid-19 was arrested from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a passenger was trying to board a Sharjah-bound flight of a private airline from Lahore airport when he was offloaded over suspicion.

Later, it was confirmed that the resident of Kasur tested positive for COVID-19 and attempted to board the plane. He was later handed over to the Punjab health authorities.

The incident occurred hours after the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday formed a task force to strictly enforce the coronavirus-related standard operating procedure (SOPs) at the airports in line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to a communiqué issued to the airport authorities, the CAA said,” For the safety of everyone involved, all staff of the airlines, government functionaries, GHAs, contractors, concessions are required to strictly observe the SOPs regarding the COVID-19, including wearing of masks, social distancing, avoiding physical contact and use of the hand sanitizers.”

Action will be taken against those flouting Covid-19 SOPs at the airports under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read the statement.

