Covid trend on rise amongst international passengers arriving in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: A trend of Covid infections have been identified on Sunday in the passengers arriving in Pakistan via international flights as a rapid testing exercise at Bacha Khan International Airport found some 28 Covid infections in a private incoming plane, ARY News reported.

In another incoming Peshawar-bound flight of PIA originating in Sharjah brought in at least two Covid infections according to the rapid testing teams at play.

The team confirmed at least 38 passengers have tested Covid positive amongst flights arriving in Pakistan from various countries since May 5 alone.

READ ALSO: KP reports another 27 Covid deaths, 624 fresh infections

The Covid daily briefing on Sunday by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department noted 27 more deaths in the province in the past 24-hour period with 624 fresh infections emerging in the province, ARY News reported.

The cases today take the death toll of KP, due to Covid, to 3,615 since the viral outbreak, said the health department.

It may be noted that with fresh 787 cases reported in the province today, the total number of cases has risen to 124,484 in KP according to the daily briefing today.

Comments

comments