Covid third wave: Karachi University postpones examinations

Karachi University

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has suspended B.Com Part I and II Annual Examination 2020 in light of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a notification issued by varsity administration, “all B.Com Part I and II Annual Examination 2020” scheduled from March 22 have been postponed in wake of Covid-19 till further notice.

The varsity, in a notification, said the decision was made after the Sindh government imposed coronavirus curbs amid a resurgence of cases.

The  Karachi university, however, did not announce a future date for the exams.

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Sindh government notified on Monday a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns across the province until April 15, to halt the spread of the virus.

Read More: Sindh re-imposes smart lockdown, business restrictions

The Home Department re-imposed restrictions on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 to combat the third wave of infections.

