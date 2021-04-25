Covid carnage claims 31 new deaths in KP with 956 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: As the novel coronavirus continues to run amok in the country well into its third wave, the health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province reported Sunday 31 new Covid deaths while 956 fresh infections, ARY News reported.

The new casualties reported today due to the virus take the provincial death tally to 3,134, according to the provincial health department.

Moreover, the health department also confirmed KP stands with 114,770 Covid cases with fresh ones reported today.

On the other hand, the daily recoveries reported today stand at 1,421 taking the total recovery numbers to 96,936.

It said that out of the total deaths reported from KP, six belonged to its provincial capital Peshawar, taking the metropolis’s tally to 1,614 till date.

Separately today from Sindh’s Covid scene, briefing on the daily provincial Covid statistics Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah underscored six new Covid deaths in the past 24-hour period with fresh 952 cases.

Out of the 16,938 tests conducted in this period of 24 hours, said today the CM, 952 fresh cases emerged.

Other than the six new deaths reported from the province, the CM said there were 158 recoveries from the virus as well.

In Karachi alone, the positivity ratio of the tests conducted stood at 9.64 per cent while Hyderabad took the lead with 16.74 pc cases, CM Shah confirmed.

