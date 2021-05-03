KP suffers new 31 Covid deaths, reports 526 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: As the Covid situation in Pakistan continues to deteriorate well into its third wave, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has Monday stated daily infection numbers with 526 fresh cases have emerged in the 24-hour period with 31 new virus-led deaths, ARY News reported.

In the past 24-hour period today, the provincial health department noted in its daily briefing, the active cases have risen to 11,640 with fresh infections across KP.

On the death toll, the health department said new Covid-led casualties in this period have taken total grim numbers to 3,423.

The department’s briefing also noted 624 new recoveries reported from the virus in the same 24-hour period.

It said 6,030 total Covid tests were conducted in this period today out of which 526 bore positive infection results.

So far 1,615,134 cases have been conducted in the province, said the health department briefing today.

Pertinent to note that as the Covid rampaging launched into its third, more destructive, wave the consequences have been horrifying as only a 48-hour period on Monday the country has endured 30 infections in health workers alone who fight in the frontlines against the global pandemic.

With these new infections in the health personnel reported in this period today, the total number of healthcare workers to have been directly affected nationwide by the virus now reaches 16,035, according to the sources inside the federal health department.

According to the numbers break up shared by the inside sources on the pandemic affected health sector, at least 9,572 doctors; 2,300 nurses; and 4,163 various health staff have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus so far in Islamabad.

